Himachal: Alcohol addict bludgeons wife to death in Kangra, arrested
Himachal: Alcohol addict bludgeons wife to death in Kangra, arrested

The victim has been identified as Indira Lama, 28, a resident of Darjeeling, West Bengal; Kangra police have charged her husband Vijay Lama, 35, with murder and arrested him
Kangra rpolice have recovered the murder weapon and further investigations in the case are on. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

A man under influence of alcohol killed his wife by hitting her on head with a blunt object in Bardam panchayat of Jaisinghpur subdivision in Kangra district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Indira Lama, 28, a resident of Darjeeling, West Bengal. The police have charged her husband Vijay Lama, 35, with murder and arrested him.

Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma said the couple lived in Jaisinghpur for last over a decade. “Vijay was addicted to drinking and they often fought among themselves,” the SP said, adding that the couple had a fight on Wednesday evening during which the accused hit his wife with a hammer.

The crime came to light in the morning when Vijay told his relative living in the same village about her death, who then informed the landlord and the police.

The police have recovered the murder weapon and further investigations in the case are on. The deceased’s body has been taken for an autopsy.

Thursday, January 27, 2022
