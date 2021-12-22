Himachal all set for a white Christmas

Himachal Pradesh is all set for a white Christmas as the Met department has forecast a spell of snow and rain from December 24, as a fresh Western Disturbance is set to activate over the region.

Two Western Disturbances will likely affect Northwest India -- one on December 24 and another on December 26 --in quick succession. This will cause a fresh spell of snow in the higher reaches and rains in the middle hills, said Surender Paul, head of Shimla MeT Centre.

The weather will be relatively dry in the plains, he said.

He said the weather was dry across the state on Tuesday. Minimum temperatures have increased by 1-2°C.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest with minimum temperature at -6.3°C—a rise of about four degrees as compared to Monday’s low of -10.2° C.

Kalpa in another tribal district of Kinnaur saw a low of -1.6°C. State capital Shimla recorded night temperature of 5.4°C and the hill resort of Manali shivered at 0.8°C. Tourist destination Kufri and Dalhousie recorded a low of 1.4°C and 3.4°C respectively.

Palampur’s night temperature was 3.5°C and that of Dharamshala was 3.4°C.

The snow forecast has also brought cheers to the hospitality industry as the tourist towns of Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie gear up for Christmas celebrations.

Shimla hotel and restaurant association vice-president Prince Kukreza said it was after a gap of two years that there will be grand celebrations on Christmas Eve.

He said hotels in cities were offering concession on packages to attract the tourists besides 10-20% discount on advance bookings.

The packages ranging from ₹4,500 to ₹22,000, include DG parties, meals and sightseeing. The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is also organising dance and dine parties in its units. The tourists will be served the special cuisines, said HPTDC authorities.