Himachal assembly clears decks for setting up state-run university in Mandi

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday passed the Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2021 paving way for setting up of a second state-run university in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presenting the bill for discussion, education minister Govind Singh Thakur said in the last five decades, many government colleges, as well as private colleges, have been opened in the state.

“To increase access to higher education and improve quality of education, it has been decided to establish another university namely Sardar Patel University, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh),” he said.

With the establishment of a new university, there will be effective control over affiliated colleges.

He said most provisions of the new legislation were brought from the Himachal Pradesh University Act 1971 and there was never a dispute over its provisions.

CPI (M) Rakesh Singha had moved at least 32 amendments in the Bill related to important sections all of which were rejected by voice-vote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Participating in the debate on the Bill, Singha said the government should ensure that the autonomy of the new university is maintained and there is no unnecessary political interference in its functioning.

Singha also opposed the provision for contractual appointments of faculty and suggested that appointments be made on regular bases.

Earlier, Congress member Jagat Singh Negi said that ₹10 crore budget for setting up a university was not enough.

Rakesh Jamwal of BJP supported the Bill stating that the university will provide students of lower areas, especially Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul Spiti, access to higher education.

The state assembly also passed the Himachal Pradesh University (Amendment) Act to authorise the state government to change the jurisdiction of colleges from HPU to Sardar Patel University Mandi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CPI(M) member Singha opposed the amendment stating that it would cease the legislative power of assembly members by giving power to the executive to legislate in the matter of deciding jurisdiction of university.