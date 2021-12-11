Himachal assembly: Congress brings no-confidence motion against government, rejected

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Himachal Pradesh assembly for a brief period on Friday after the Opposition Congress moved a no-confidence motion against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state, only to be rejected by the speaker for want of required one-third number of members.

After the obituary references to the CDS General Bipin Singh Rawat and three former members, who passed away recently, Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Vipin Singh Parmar said he had received a no-confidence motion notice by the opposition members under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

The speaker then asked the Leader of the Opposition to move the motion.

Moving the motion, Agnihotri claimed that the BJP government had lost its credibility, authority and trust of the people.

He said it had been defeated in the recently held byelections to the one parliamentary constituency and three assembly constituencies. In total, 20 constituencies where polling for byelection was held lost in 12 assembly segments.

“The public has rejected this government. Even it was routed in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, the home-turf of the chief minister,” he said.

“It would have been better if the CM along with his cabinet colleagues had resigned and paved the way for elections in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Agnihotri said today government employees, police personnel and jobless youth were up in arms against the BJP government as the current regime has failed to “safeguard” their interests.

Even as Agnihotri was speaking, a heated exchange started between the treasury and opposition benches.

Amid the pandemonium, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar ruled that there should be on third strength in the house for the motion to be admitted for discussion.

The number of members required for the motion to be approved was 23, however, the opposition had only 18 members.

“Hence this motion could not be approved for discussion and thus stands rejected,” he said.

At this the opposition members started raising slogans.

Agnihotri claimed that the opposition had the required strength but the government was running away from the discussion.

He said Congress also had the support of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) legislators. He said the notice they had given also had the signature of 23 members.

However, the speaker announced the lunch.

Later, speaking to the media outside the House, Agnihotri termed the move to reject the motion undemocratic as the opposition has submitted the notice for the no-confidence motion to the Vidhan Sabha speaker with the signature of 23 members.

He reiterated that the BJP government had lost credibility and public trust. He said it was after the defeat in the byelections that the prices of petrol and diesel were slashed and contentious farm Bills were repealed.

In the state too, the government called a meeting of the JCC and accepted their demands. He said this government had no moral right to remain in power.

Agnihotri said at first the speaker allowed to move the no-confidence motion but then rejected it even though Congress had the required strength which shows that the government is running away from the discussion.