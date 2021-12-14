Himachal assembly in session: Govt has reduced contract period of staff, says Suresh Bhardwaj

There were a total of 23,417 contract employees appointed in Himachal Pradesh, of which 18,106 are posted in the government departments and 5,311 in boards and corporations, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has reduced the contract period of employees from three years to two years, he said while replying to a question jointly raised by CPIM legislator Rakesh Singha and BJP MLA Pawan Nayyar.

The minister said constables in the police departments were recruited on a regular basis. He said only two employees are engaged on contract in the police department, one in Shimla and one in Dharamshala.

The urban development minister said that the orders given by the Supreme Court regarding contract employees have been implemented in the state. He also said the new pay scale for the employees would be implemented soon.

The Himachal Pradesh government has removed a major condition regarding the construction works of school buildings in the state. Earlier, before the tender process of any building construction, it was mandatory to deposit a 30% amount with the public works department, education minister Govind Singh Thakur stated in the House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was replying to a question asked by Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal.

He said the government has allocated an adequate budget for the construction of school buildings, but in many places, the work has not started yet due to some reasons and in many places, the work has not been completed.

In a written reply to a question raised by CPIM legislator Rakesh Singha, health minister Rajiv Saizal said the state government has decided to pay ₹1,500 per month as ex gratia payment /honorarium for April and May, 2021, to Asha workers and funds for disbursement of this incentive is being provided shortly.

He said the total financial implications in the case of Asha workers is more than ₹2.36 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}