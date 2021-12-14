Himachal assembly passes bill to appoint high court judges as Lokayukta

The Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which provides for appointment of a high court Judge as Lokayukta, was passed in the assembly on Tuesday amid a walkout by the Opposition.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the Lokayukta legislation was first brought by the government led by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh in 1985.

Being a small state, one person was posted as the Lokayukta as well as the chairman of the state Human Rights Commission.

“As per Section 3 of the Lokayukta Act, it is necessary for a person to be a judge of the Supreme Court or a chief justice of a high court to be eligible for appointment to the post of Lokayukta,” said Bhardwaj.

It was due to the limited scope of eligibility criteria that the post remained vacant, he added. The minister said it was necessary to make the institution of Lokayukta functional.

“There is no ulterior motive for bringing such amendment,” he said adding that it would not lower the stature of chief minister as has been said by the Theog legislator Rakesh Singha.

Bhardwaj said that a high court judge is an important person who is appointed by a collegium system and holds judicial powers equivalent to the chief justice of the high court except the administrative powers.

Earlier taking part in the discussion, Jagat Singh Negi alleged that the BJP government came up with the amendment in the bill to diminish the sanctity of the constitutional body.

He said that not a single person was prosecuted by the Lokayukta since the inception of the institution. Negi said the government came up with an amendment to facilitate someone whom they wanted to appoint as Lokayukta.

Congress member Harshvardhan Chauhan allegedly said the reason cited by the government that it was tough to find an eligible person to hold the post was absurd.

Asha Kumari pointed out that by making provision of appointment of a judge of high court as Lokayukta will also lower the status of chief minister.

CPI (M) Rakesh Singha also agreed with her and said the Bill should be withdrawn.

The assembly, however, passed the Bill with voice-vote, rejecting the amendment moved by Rakesh Singha, amid walkout by the Opposition.