Himachal assembly’s winter session likely to be stormy affair; Congress plans to corner BJP

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is likely to generate much heat as the opposition Congress is likely to corner the BJP government, which will be completing four years in office later this month, over scores of issues.

Buoyed by its victory in the recently held bypolls, the Congress is mount and offensive against the Jai Ram Thakur regime on alleged wrongdoings in vaccination drive, inflation, unemployment and corruption.

To counter the opposition, the BJP will try to highlight its achievement in the last four years.

The session starts on December 10 in the Dharamshala complex of the Vidhan Sabha at Tapovan. The session ends on December 15. There will be total of five sittings and December 14 will be a private-member day.

Both treasury and the opposition would prepare the floor strategy in their legislative party meetings likely to be held a day prior to the start of the session.

The Congress will aggressively raise the issue of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state. The leader of opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, has been accusing the government of presenting false data of vaccination to claim 100% coverage of the eligible population.

Agnihotri has alleged that the government has issued vaccination certificates to the people who haven’t got both the jabs and even to the dead.

The state was declared the first in the country to have a fully vaccinated 100% eligible population on December 3.

The government had celebrated the feat by organising a mega function at Bilaspur which was presided over by the BJP national chief JP Nadda. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also attended the event.

The BJP regime has been highlighting the success in the vaccination campaign as its major achievement while the opposition alleges that it was just a ploy to divert attention from BJP’s defeat in the byelections.

The Congress also plans to vehemently raise the issue of the government’s alleged move to lease out two prime properties of the tourism department in Mandi district in private hands.

It will also raise the issue of disparity in salaries of constables in the police department who were recruited after 2015.

The state for the first time had witnessed an unprecedented protest by cops outside the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s official residence “Oak Over” last month while the family members of the constables had stopped the convoy of JP Nadda during his programme in Bilaspur.

Besides, the opposition will turn up the heat on the government over the land acquisition for the proposed Greenfield airport in Mandi, loans raised by the state government in its tenure, unemployment, law and order, rising prices of essential commodities and cooking gas, poor conditions of roads and national highways, and stray cattle menace.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has said the government was fully prepared to face the opposition and every matter raised in the house will be discussed and answered.

Questions aplenty

As per the Vidhan Sabha website, total of 428 questions has been filed by the legislators seeking government’s reply of which 285 are for oral reply and 143 questions for oral reply.

Most of the questions are related to roads, schools, health institutions and water-supply schemes. The government will also introduce some important Bills during the session.

Tight security

The district police have put elaborate arrangements in place for security and traffic management during the Assembly session.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Khushal Chand Sharma said a 900-strong force will be deployed for security and traffic management during the session.