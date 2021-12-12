Himachal assembly: Seeking debate on disparity in pay bands of cops, Congress stages walkout

The Opposition Congress created uproar in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly after the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion notice given by them seeking a debate on irregularities in pay bands of police personnel.

As soon as the House assembles for the 2nd day’s proceedings and the Question Hour was announced, Opposition member Jagat Singh Negi stood on his seat seeking to know about the adjournment motion notice.

Negi said there was growing discontent in the police force and the issue needed to be discussed.

However, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar denied the motion and said that Jagat Singh Negi, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Nand Lal and Mohan Lal Banta had given adjournment notice under Rule 67 seeking discussion on issues related to the disparity in the pay band of police personnel.

“If the opposition members want, they can discuss the issue on Monday and ask supplementary questions. So, there is no rationale in discussing it today” said the Speaker.

Dissatisfied over the Speaker’s ruling, the Congress members alleged that the voice of opposition was being suppressed.

The speaker said the issues pertaining to armed forces and the police can’t be discussed in the House and opposition members should not bring such issues.

At this, the opposition members started to raise the slogans and later moved into the well of the House as the speaker proceeded with the Question Hour.

They continued to raise the slogans for some time and later staged a walkout from the House.

Speaking to the media outside the House, Agnihotri accused the state government of step-motherly treatment with the police force and said the Congress was with the cops in their struggle for revised pay bands.

Agnihotri said that there was a disparity in the pay scales of the police personnel and when their family members raised the demand in front of BJP national chief JP Nadda, cases were filed against them.

Agnihotri demanded that the cases registered against kin of police personnel should be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj condemned the conduct of opposition members.

He said that the opposition members created the ruckus in the house to stay in the media limelight.

Alleging that the pay anomalies were due to a decision by the previous Congress government, Bhardwaj said, it was in 2013 that the Virbhadra Singh-led government changed the Recruitment and Promotion Rules in the police department.

Congress members disrupted the House while entirely ignoring this crucial fact, he added.

He said the disruption of opposition members was clear from the start as the Congress leaders moved a no-confidence motion against the state government on Friday.

They brought the motion deliberately ignoring the rule that they didn’t have the required one-third strength to have the motion taken up for discussion.