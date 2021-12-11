Himachal assembly winter session: Jai Ram Thakur govt bows down, notifies commission for general category

Amid an aggressive protest by the general category people, the government of Himachal Pradesh on Friday notified to constitute a “Samanya Varg Aayog”.

A notification to this effect was issued by governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in a suo motu statement made in the assembly, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said since the assembly was in session, the government is bound to inform the house of its new policy decisions.

He said that a large number of people belonging to the general category had been demanding to constitute a commission for them for long. He said that the people belonging to the community had gathered outside the assembly complex in a large number and staging a “gherao” demanding to constitute a commission for the general category.

He said that the state government is committed for the welfare and uplift of all the sections of society and has launched various schemes to provide them equal opportunities to progress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maintaining that Himachal Pradesh is known for its peaceful atmosphere, he urged people to refrain from any activity which brings a bad name to the state.

“We have assured the protestors to consider their demands after studying such commissions in other states of the country. Only Madhya Pradesh had such commission for general category persons and on its basis, we announced constitution in the state too,” he said.

He said that their demands would be fulfilled and at the same time government would ensure that it doesn’t hurt the sentiments of any other community. He said people should not also make any comments against other communities.

Earlier, the chief minister also addressed the protesters who had reached the main gate of the assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For sometimes the situation became quite volatile as the government’s security arrangement seemed inadequate to stop the protestors. The police had decided to stop the protestors at Dari a few kilometres before the assembly premises.

Protesters also clashed with the police and pelted them with stones in which some vehicles, including a fire engine and police car, were damaged. DGP Sanjay Kundu and DC Kangra Nipun Jindal were also stuck in the chaos.

Extra force and armed police were deployed at the gate to prevent protestors to enter the assembly and prevent any untoward incident.

However, in wake of the large number of protesters, they were allowed to gather at Zoravar stadium near the assembly complex.

At first, eight cabinet ministers went to talk to the protesting peoplannounced to constitute the commission for general category. e. However, they refused to budge stating that they would leave only after the announcement to constitute a commission for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the chief minister addressed the protesters and ensured to consider all their demands sympathetically and also