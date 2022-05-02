Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: BJP ups the ante after AAP leader’s pro-Khalistan tweets resurface
The BJP leaders alleged that Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Himachal social media chief Harpreet Singh Bedii in his tweets demanded that Khalistan be declared a free country and also posted pictures of a currency note with the photo of a Khalistani leader and words Republic of Khalistan written on it
In a joint statement issued on Sunday, BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal (in picture), treasurer Sanjay Sood, state media co in-charge Karan Nanda and social media head Puneet Sharma said that the anti-national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again and its covert support to Khalistan was evident from Bedi’s tweets.
Updated on May 02, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Himachal BJP has stepped up the offensive against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its state social media chief Harpreet Singh Bedi’s old pro-Khalistan tweets resurfaced and went viral on social media.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal, treasurer Sanjay Sood, state media co in-charge Karan Nanda and social media head Puneet Sharma said that the anti-national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again and its covert support to Khalistan was evident from Bedi’s tweets.

“Ever since the AAP government came to power in Punjab, the anti-national forces have started raising their heads in the country,” they alleged, adding the effect was also visible in Himachal where the party’s key functionary is supporting radical groups.

The BJP leaders said the anti-national agenda of AAP was unacceptable and the state and patriotic people of Himachal will give a befitting reply to those who dream to divide the country.

They alleged that Bedi in his tweets demanded to declare Khalistan free country and also posted pictures of currency note with photo of a Khalistani leader and words Republic of Khalistan written on it.

Accusing AAP of instigating riots and communal violence, BJP leaders said that such activities which harm the unity of the country will not be tolerated.

The tweets were allegedly posted by Bedi from time to time since 2012. The account has been deleted after the row erupted.

