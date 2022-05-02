Himachal: BJP ups the ante after AAP leader’s pro-Khalistan tweets resurface
The Himachal BJP has stepped up the offensive against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its state social media chief Harpreet Singh Bedi’s old pro-Khalistan tweets resurfaced and went viral on social media.
In a joint statement issued on Sunday, BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal, treasurer Sanjay Sood, state media co in-charge Karan Nanda and social media head Puneet Sharma said that the anti-national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again and its covert support to Khalistan was evident from Bedi’s tweets.
“Ever since the AAP government came to power in Punjab, the anti-national forces have started raising their heads in the country,” they alleged, adding the effect was also visible in Himachal where the party’s key functionary is supporting radical groups.
The BJP leaders said the anti-national agenda of AAP was unacceptable and the state and patriotic people of Himachal will give a befitting reply to those who dream to divide the country.
They alleged that Bedi in his tweets demanded to declare Khalistan free country and also posted pictures of currency note with photo of a Khalistani leader and words Republic of Khalistan written on it.
Accusing AAP of instigating riots and communal violence, BJP leaders said that such activities which harm the unity of the country will not be tolerated.
The tweets were allegedly posted by Bedi from time to time since 2012. The account has been deleted after the row erupted.
-
Three held for robbing man of phone, bag near Chandigarh’s ISBT-43
Police have arrested three youths for allegedly robbing an Uttar Pradesh (UP) native on April 27. The complainant, Chhote Lal, a resident of Narkhera village, Bareilly district, UP, had hailed an auto from ISBT, Sector 43, with the three accused already in it. The auto driver, however, dropped all four near the Sector 43 roundabout after a dispute over the fare. As Lal walked away, the three accused followed him and snatched his phone.
-
J&K admn has set unreasonable conditions for Eid prayers: Jamia Masjid mgmt body
The managing body of Kashmir's grand mosque, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, on Sunday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “thwarting” the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr prayers by imposing “unreasonable conditions”. “Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid regrets unreasonable conditions imposed by authorities, thwarting Eid prayers,” the body said in a statement. Eid-uld-Fitr will be celebrated in Kashmir Valley on Monday or Tuesday subject to appearance of the new moon.
-
J&K: 2 terrorists arrested in Srinagar, Kulgam
Security forces on Sunday arrested two “hybrid” terrorists in Kulgam and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. From Kulgam, one Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested with incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds, police said. Meanwhile, one Sheikh Sahid Gulzar was arrested in Srinagar with incriminating material including a pistol and ammunition.
-
Kashmir set for bumper tourist season this year
Despite the Covid third wave in the beginning of the year, Kashmir Valley has witnessed record tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2022, setting the tone for a bumper season this year. On average, over 5,000 people have visited the Himalayan Valley every day this year so far. Even as the Covid third wave peaked in January, the arrival of tourists continued, though at a lesser pace.
-
Himachal CM inaugurates 17 upgraded schools in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday virtually inaugurated 17 upgraded schools in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district. Primary schools in Surangi, Kau, Kandhi, Kothda and Majhan have been upgraded to middle schools; middle schools in Jhot, Shalagad, Bahwa, Raingalu, Kalhani and Narayanban to high schools and high schools in Dharotdhar, Mani, Seri-Batwara, Baghi-Bhanwas, Sudharani, Lambsafad and Chaplandidhar to senior secondary schools.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics