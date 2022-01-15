Himachal braces for fresh spell of snow, rain; Keylong freezes at -13.2 °C

The high and mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh are bracing for another spell of snowfall from January, even as a cold wave continues to sweep across the hill state.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 16 and in quick succession, another western disturbance would affect Northwest India on January 18 bringing more snow and rains, said Shimla MeT Centre director Surender Paul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the MeT department has also sounded a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places in the plains on Saturday.

Paul said that the weather was dry across the state over the last 24 hours.

There was no appreciable change in minimum temperatures and maximum temperatures and night as well as day temperatures were normal.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state recording a low of minus 13.2 degrees Celsius while Kalpa in Kinnaur shivered at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Famous tourist destination Kufri saw a minimum temperature of minus 3.5 degrees C while tourist town Manali was cold at minus 2.2 degrees C.

Another famous hill station Dalhousie recorded a night temperature of 2.2 degrees C and State capital Shimla 2.8 degrees C. Palampur recorded 4.4 degrees and Dharamshala 5.2 degrees C minimum temperature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 225 roads still closed

Life is slowly limping back to normal in the state though several roads are still blocked for traffic in the remote and electricity is yet to be restored in many remote parts after the heavy snow and rains last week.

Director of the State Disaster Management Authority Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that more than 225 roads, including three national highways, were still blocked for traffic in six districts. Lahaul-Spiti is the worst-hit district where a total of 132 roads are blocked. Thirty-five roads were blocked in Shimla and 27 in Kullu.

As many as 119 electricity transformers were yet to be repaired of which 59 in Chamba district alone. A total of 42 water supply schemes are to be restored in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Shimla districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}