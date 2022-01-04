Himachal braces for heavy snowfall, traffic through Rohtang tunnel stopped

The meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy snowfall in the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh.

The higher reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur districts experienced intermittent snow spells on Tuesday morning. Both the north and south portals of the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass got moderate snowfall. The District Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to all stakeholders of the tourism department to take precautions in the wake of the heavy snowfall warnings.

“In accordance with the forecast issued by the weather department, we are not allowing any vehicles to go through Atal Tunnel. Only 4x4 vehicles will be allowed in case of emergency,” said Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma.

Shimla, which got intermittent snowfall, recorded a maximum 7 degrees Celsius and minimum of 0 degree. Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, registered a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

“The average maximum temperature is two degrees above normal. A fresh western disturbance is seen,” said meteorological office director Surender Paul.

Anticipating snowfall in the state capital, the district administration has deployed heavy machines to remove the snow from roads. “All arrangements have been put in place,” said Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi.

The tourist towns of Kufri and Narkanda got snowfall, too.