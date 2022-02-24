Himachal budget session Day 1: Governor lauds govt for efforts to create robust economy amid Covid challenge

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in his policy address on the opening day of the budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, enumerated the achievements of the state government in the last four years, while lauding the current regime for its efforts to ensure the all-round development of the state amid the Covid challenge. It was Arlekar’s first address to the assembly since he took charge in July last year. This will be the last budget of the present government as the state is heading for assembly elections in the second half of the year.

Highlighting the catchphrase “Seva Aur Siddhi Ke Char Saal Samriddhi ke”, Aleakar said that the government in its tenure has implemented many ambitious schemes to create a robust economy, ensure the welfare of farmers and bring backward and weaker sections of the society into the mainstream of development. He added that to improve the economy of farmers and other weaker sections of the society and create additional income opportunities for them, stress is being laid on the formation of cooperative societies.

Reiterating the state’s commitment to strengthen democracy at the grassroot level, the governor said that ₹158.50 crore has been distributed to Panchyati Raj Institutions till December in this Financial Year.

Lauding the efforts of the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Arlekar said that for the livelihood security of labourers in urban areas, the Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Guarantee Yojana was started to guaranteed wage employment of 120 days. “Health services were also ramped up, with setting up of three temporary hospitals, 46 PSA plants and 962 ventilators to fight the pandemic,” he said, adding that Himachal was the first state in the country to achieve 100% vaccination of the adult population.

Arlekar said Himachal was on the forefront of implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission and has become the first state to receive the fourth tranche of the ambitious project. He said to boost the tourism sector, which is one of the mainstays of the state’s economy, various schemes have been launched in the last four years.