Himachal budget session from today, set to be a stormy affair

The Himachal assembly budget session set to start on Monday in Shimla is likely to be a stormy affair as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to corner the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government. Police personnel being assigned duties ahead of Himachal assembly session, in Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo)

After attending the all-party meeting on Sunday, leader of Opposition in the assembly Jai Ram Thakur said it is the Opposition’s responsibility to raise public interest issues. The all-party meeting was called by speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, a day before the budget session.

Thakur said, “It is the responsibility of the government to run the House in a cordial manner. If the government gives priority to the public interest issues raised by the Opposition, the atmosphere will be cordial.”

The BJP had skipped the all-party meetings ahead of the monsoon and winter sessions. The BJP had done so in pretest, claiming that the issues they raised during the session were not being addressed.

During the meeting on Sunday, Jai Ram said Opposition members should get ‘adequate’ time to discuss state’s issues. “The government’s accountability is to be fixed. It has failed on every front and has no concern about public interest. The government will have to answer,” Jai Ram, who was the chief minister in the previous BJP regime, added.

“From health to law and order, everything is ruined. Drug addiction has become an epidemic,” Thakur added, indicating that the Opposition will corner the government on these issues and on what he said was Congress’ ‘failure’ to fulfill pre-poll promises. He accused the state government of deliberately keeping the session short. “There are many discussions to be held, and time is short. It should be increased further,” he said.

Speaker Pathania said the meeting concluded in a cordial atmosphere. He said that after a suggestion from Jai Ram, a holiday has been proposed on the Saturday after Holi (March 15). Pathania had earlier said sittings will be held even on Saturdays. He said the timings on other days to make up for the lost time.

Ready to answer Oppn’s questions: Chauhan

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that despite financial constraints, the government carried out developmental work across the state and is ready to answer all of Opposition’s questions. He said that the issue of presenting the budget at 2 pm was taken up. He said that earlier, it was presented at 11 am but no decision is yet to be taken this time. One the session’s duration, he said the number of sittings is same as earlier.

Security beefed up

Shimla district magistrate Anupam Kashyap chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements. He said 1000 police personnel have been deployed in and around in assembly.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a comprehensive security plan has been prepared for the session. He said that during the session, police will keep a close watch through drones and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.