Himachal budget session: House passes 2,230-crore supplementary grants

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presented the supplementary demand for grants amounting to ₹2,229.94 crore in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, which was passed by voice vote amid protest by the opposition Congress.

Presenting the first and final of the supplementary demands, the CM said that the aggregate of the demands for the grant includes ₹1,716.25 crore under the state schemes and ₹ 513.69 crores under Centrally-sponsored schemes.

Major expenditure proposed under the state schemes includes ₹246.62 crore for grant-in-aid and investment to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC); ₹173.31 crore for discounts on payments to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and ₹155.16-crore for Bhanupalli-Bilaspur and Chandigarh-Baddi Railway Projects.

Expenditure of ₹139 crore is proposed for rural local bodies, health sector grants under 15th Finance Commission and construction of new panchayat buildings whereas ₹135. 85-crore has been proposed for the construction of buildings of senior secondary schools, colleges and Atal Aadarsh Vidyalaya and ₹125.24 crore for the construction of hospitals and the purchase of medical equipment.

Under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, supplementary demand is proposed for funding ongoing and new schemes for which money has been received during the year from the Government of India said the chief minister.

Loss-making PSUs providing public services can’t be shut: CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday denied that his government had any plans to close down the public sector undertaking (PSU), particularly those associated with public interest.

“It is not proper to close the loss-making PSUs in the public interest,” said Thakur replying to the question on the conditions of the PSU raised by BJP’s Jawalamukhi legislator Ramesh Dhawala.

‘Covid victims’ kin given ex gratia’

Health minister Rajiv Saizal on Saturday informed the assembly that kin of 1,767 people who died due to the Covid-19 in Himachal have been given ex gratia relief of ₹50,000 each.

He was replying to a question jointly asked by Congress members Rohit Thakur, Ashish Butail and Rajinder Singh Rana.

He said the ex gratia relief is being disbursed as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) .

Cop suspended for misbehaving with MLA: CM

A traffic sub-inspector who misbehaved with the Congress MLA Anirudh Singh has been suspended and has been sent to the Police Lines, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in the House.

As soon as the house assembled, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri raised the issue under the point of order and sought strict action against the erring cop.

The chief minister said that Singh in his complaint has alleged that he saw the traffic cop identified as Pawan Banyal misbehaving with drivers of other vehicles.

“When Singh objected to his behaviour, the traffic cop told the MLA to leave the spot,” said the chief minister.

“Singh told the cop to behave properly with a public representative to which Banyal replied that he had seen many MLAs and CMs and doesn’t care about who he was,” the CM added. The erring cop has now been suspended, he said.