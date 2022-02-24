Himachal budget session off to fiery start as Congress stages walkout

The opposition Congress staged a walkout from the assembly during the first day of the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha over governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s address. Congress described the list of achievements in the address as a” bundle of lies”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress legislators, led by the leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, interrupted Arlekar’s address after 40 minutes of his speech and later walked out from the House, while he continued with his speech that lasted for nearly one hour forty minutes.

Later, while talking to media persons outside the House, the Congress leaders said that the Jai Ram Thakur-led government has “failed on every front .“ Agnihotri accused the government of poor fiscal management, which has led to the increasing debt burden of the state. “In spite of the tough financial condition, the government did not curtail its wasteful expenditure,” he said, adding that government did not consult the stakeholders before the budget session.

Agnihotri alleged that the government doled out crores of rupees for the BJP’s event and did not take any steps to check the rising unemployment in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On one hand, the government claims of doubling the farm income on the farmers and on other hand, the farmers are finding it difficult to meet the input cost of fertilizers, pesticides and labour “ he said. He also targeted the government over deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.