Himachal: Bulldozer driver killed after falling in gorge

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 05:46 am IST

According to reports, the accident took place in Kumarsain when he was clearing debris from the national highway. The land sank due to which dozer plunged into a deep gorge.

A bulldozer driver has reportedly died after his machine plunged into gorge during clearing debris on NH 05 after a landslide in Shimla district’s Kumarsain, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, 54, of Mandi district.

According to reports, the accident took place in Kumarsain when he was clearing debris from the NH. The land sank due to which dozer plunged into a deep gorge. As a result, the operator died on the spot.

Police officials confirmed the report and said that further investigation is underway.

