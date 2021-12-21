Himachal cabinet approves new pay scales for government employees

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday decided to grant revised pay scales to state government employees, which are about 2 lakh in numbers, with effect from January 1, 2016.

The employees would get the salary of January 2022 payable in February 2022 in the revised pay scale.

This would put an additional burden of about ₹4,000 crore annually on the state exchequer. The state government has already provided interim relief of about ₹5000 crore to the employees as part of the arrears. After the revised pay scales due to higher fixation of pay of about 1.05 lakh New Pension Scheme (NPS) employees, ₹ 260 crore would be spent as government contribution as 6 years arrears under NPS. The decision was also taken to increase the salary of contract employees.

The cabinet further gave its nod to promulgate Himachal Pradesh Swarn Jayanti (Legacy Cases Resolution) Scheme, 2021, for settlement of arrears of tax, fee, interest, penalty, pending for recovery or are pending in the appellate forums or may accrue in future as a result of the disposal of pending tax assessment under the various enactments.

This would also address the tax dues trapped in the cases that have not been assessed so far as well as those cases where arrears have been declared under the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act, 1954.

This would help in the redressal of over 1.68 lakh cases.

It also provided it’s in-principle approval for establishing Drone Flying Training School at Government ITI, Shahpur, in Kangra district and authorised the Department of Technical Education to finalise the terms of engagement with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi for signing an MoU.

It gave its nod to set up a separate Kidney/renal transplantation cell under the department of general surgery at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district along with the creation of requisite posts.

The Cabinet gave its approval to create and fill up several posts of different categories in Trauma Centre at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Ner Chowk in Mandi district.

It gave its consent to fill up five posts of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services through Himachal Pradesh Joint Competitive Examinations-2021 on regular basis.

It also gave its nod to issue a letter of intent in favour of M/s Mayur Industries Village Neri in Sundernagar tehsil of Mandi district for setting up of fruit-based wine and cider factory.

The Cabinet gave its consent to the draft of ‘Swarn Jayanti Gram Swarojgar (Parivahan) Yojana’ to allow unemployed youth to ply 18-seater vehicles various routes in rural at concessional tax rates, which would help strengthen the transportation services.

Cabinet also decided to sub-Tehsil Holi in Chamba district to Tehsil in Chamba district.

The Cabinet gave its consent to create six new patwar circles in Manali tehsil of Kullu district by reorganizing the existing patwar circles.

It also gave its nod to transfer 0-76-79 hectares of land at Palauhra in Jawali tehsil of Kangra district in favour of Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for construction of ECHS Polyclinic at free of cost by charging ₹1 as token money.