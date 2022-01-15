Himachal cabinet approves new sports, energy policies

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, which envisages expeditious development of green energy sources and adds an additional 10,000 MW of green energy by 2030.

It is also aimed at developing an adequate and efficient transmission network in the state by creating a transmission master plan to facilitate planning and timely execution of hydro and solar projects.

The policy lays stress on renewal energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass and other non-conventional energy sources.

The cabinet also gave approval to the Himachal Pradesh Swarnim Jayanti Sports Policy, 2021, which lays emphasis on developing, maintaining and optimally utilising high-quality sports infrastructure, encouraging public-private participation in creating sports infrastructure, coordinating with educational institutions for the promotion of sports and to encourage, train and support sportspersons for participation and excellence in national and international championships with high standards of ethics.

The policy aims at introducing scientific research in training for long-term sports development and recognising and honouring talent in sports and rewarding young women and men who have achieved excellence in sports.

The cabinet further decides to do away with the process of 15 marks evaluation and enhancement of weightage of written test from 85 to 100 marks for direct recruitment to Class-III posts to ensure transparency in the selection of candidates.

The cabinet gave ex post facto approval for 100 percent waiver/ exemption of token tax, special road tax and passenger tax of various categories of vehicles to provide relief to the transporters keeping in view the effect due to the pandemic.

It decided to waive of remaining 50% token tax on stage carriage, taxi, maxi, auto and contract carriage buses, institutional buses and 100% token tax on contract carriage buses and special road tax on stage carriage with effect from August 2020 to June 2021. it also decided to waive off 100% token tax on stage carriage, contract carriage and institutional buses and special road tax of stage carriage with effect from July 2021 to November 2021. Passenger tax on contract carriage and institutional buses has also been fully waived off from April 2020 to November 2021.

The cabinet gave its approval to create a new division of public works department at Shahpur in Kangra district and a sub-division at Drini.

Approval was also given to restructuring of state taxes and excise department. Creation and filling up of posts would be carried out by the department in a phased manner in consultation with the finance department and in sync with the restructuring proposal.

It also gave its consent to open a new section of jal shakti department at Darwar in Mandi district under Tihra sub-division. A new section Jal Shakti Department will be opened at Kelodhar in Mandi district.

The cabinet gave its approval to fill up 108 posts of different categories in revenue department; 42 posts of silk inspectors in the industries department on a contract basis; 13 posts of different categories in the printing and stationery department and three posts of statistical assistant in the revenue department on contract basis.

The cabinet gave its nod to provide relief to flood-affected farmers of Lahaul-Spiti district for agriculture and horticulture losses caused due to extensive rains from July 27 to 30, 2020. The farmers would be provided ₹2,000 per bigha for 20-25% crop loss; ₹2,500 per bigha 50 to 75% crop loss and ₹3,000 per bigha above 75% crop loss.

Besides, ₹3,000 per bigha would also be provided to farmers whose land was damaged in landslides, flash floods and avalanches and ₹1000 per bigha for desilting of land.

It gave its nod to rename Chamarla village in Kullu district as Dharabag, Chamarkad in Hamirpur district as Dhaned-I and Bandoor in Shimla district as Viktadi. The cabinet also reviewed the Covid situation and a presentation was made on the current situation and measures being taken to deal with it.

