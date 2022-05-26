Himachal cabinet gives nod to Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna

The state cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its nod to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna.

The scheme will be implemented jointly by the Central and state governments, departments of women and child development, health and family welfare, elementary education and the National Health Mission.

The scheme has a budget of ₹65 crore and would be a milestone in curtailing childhood malnutrition by combating illnesses. With the scheme, Himachal shall be able to improve the health parameters of NFHS-5 substantially in a time-bound manner.

The Cabinet also decided to provide 50 per cent concession in fares to women passengers in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) ordinary intra-state buses.

The approval was given to provide a government guarantee in favour of the HRTC for raising a term loan of ₹160 crore to buy 360 new buses and other vehicles.

The cabinet also decided to provide free domestic water supply facilities to the people in the rural areas of the state from May 1.

It also decided to provide two free gas cylinders to the beneficiaries of the CM Grihini Suvidha Yojna in addition to the first refill.

Approval was granted for child adoption leave up to 12 weeks to the regular female employees of the state government.

The cabinet decided to enhance the honorarium of all categories of teachers appointed under the SMC by ₹1,000 per month from April 1.

The honorarium of part-time workers functioning in patwar circles of the revenue department was increased to ₹5,000 per month, that of lambardars in revenue department to ₹3,200 and cooks-cum-helpers under mid-day meal by ₹900 from April 1.

The honorarium of the part-time water carriers in the education department was also enhanced by ₹900 per month.

It gave its nod to create and fill up 66 posts of superintendent, Grade-I in the education department;177 posts of operation theatre assistant in health and family welfare department; 100 posts of veterinary officers in animal husbandry department and 130 posts of different categories under National Health Mission on contract/outsourcing basis.

The cabinet gave its approval to provide two sets of school uniforms to pre-primary (nursery) enrolled in the government schools under Atal School Vardi Yojna along with stitching charges of ₹200 per annum.

It extended the One-Time Settlement Scheme of HP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Corporation Ltd for a period of one year besides waiving ₹2.83 crore as margin money loan and interest thereof.

Approval was given to make considerable enhancement of salary/honorarium of the employees working under the Himachal Pradesh Child Welfare Council.

The cabinet gave its approval for providing 0-01-16 hectares of land in Mauja Pathiyar tehsil Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district in favour of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation on a lease basis for 99 years for the construction of the HRTC workshop.

It gave its approval for creating and filling up 14 posts of different categories in Mediation Cells in the establishment of state/district consumer commissions.

The cabinet gave its approval for opening government degree college at Kupvi in Chopal in Shimla district and Chattri in the Seraj area of Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of 18 posts each of different categories in the two institutions and provision of ₹5 crore each for construction of buildings.

It also agreed in principle to designate language teachers working in education department as TGT (Hindi).

The cabinet decided to increase the bed capacity in Regional Hospital Bilaspur from the existing 270 to 300 beds to facilitate the patients.

The cabinet gave its nod for entering into an MoU with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India for implementing the centrally sponsored scheme’s components of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The Cabinet gave its nod for the conversion of 286 veterinary dispensaries opened under Mukhya Mantri Arogya Pashodhan Yojna to regular veterinary dispensaries apart from converting 286 posts of gram panchayat veterinary assistants to veterinary pharmacists on a contract basis.

It also decided to start the Yuva Sahkaar Kosh Scheme in the state.

It gave its nod to opening new jal shakti division at Sujanpur in Hamirpur, and Jasinghpur in Kangra.

The decision was also taken to open Jal Shakti Sub Division at Kangoo in Sundernagar, Kunihar in Solan, Kuthera in Bilaspur and Banuri in Palampur.

Jal Shakti Section will be opened in Chowki of Sunderngar, Dodra under in remote Dodra-Kwar area of Rohru subdivision, Balgar in Shimla and Gattadhar in Sirmaur district.

It also gave its consent to constitute the Transport Appellate Tribunal to regulate all aspects of road transport vehicles in the State along with the creation and filling up of 12 posts of different categories.