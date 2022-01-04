Himachal cabinet to deliberate on legalising hemp cultivation

Himachal Pradesh cabinet is likely to discuss and approve the government’s proposal to allow controlled cultivation of hemp to mobilise resources and jobs in the hill state.

The move to legalise hemp has also come in the wake of growing unemployment and limited resources of income in the state. Covid had overarching effects in almost all the sectors of the economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government aims to raise its finances from legalising cannabis cultivation as its debt burden has increased to ₹64,000 crore. The state government met its financial requirement in the first week of December and raised a loan of ₹2,000 crore.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had been blaming the previous Congress regime for the poor fiscal of the state. Jai Ram Thakur, during his last budget, had announced to legalise hemp cultivation on the lines of neighbouring Uttarakhand.

“The proposal will be placed before the cabinet for its consideration,” said a government official. Under the NDPS Act, 1985, there are provisions for the cultivation, production, maintenance and transportation of cannabis.

The controlled cultivation of cannabis will boost the economy as the government aims to earn ₹18,000 crore and provide employment to nearly 50,000 youngsters while directly benefiting 2.8 lakh families in the lower-income group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Growing unemployment has been worrying successive governments, but they did little to generate more avenues to employ youth.

The number of unemployed youths registered with the employment exchanges in the state was staggering 8,63,717 (figures as of October 31, 2019).

This is more than 13% of the total population of the state. Of the total number of registered jobless persons, about 43% are women. About 75,000 of them are postgraduate; 1.35 lakh graduates; 6.15 lakh matriculates to undergraduate; 40,000 under matric and 500 illiterate. As per estimates, more than 60,000 young men and women come into the job-seeking market every year after finishing their studies.

Hemp grows in the wild, almost in all the districts across the state, barring Lahaul and Spiti. In the remote regions of Kullu district, hybrid hemp is sowed clandestinely to extract high-quality charas, which is sold at exorbitant prices in foreign countries as well as the key destinations in India. Traditionally, hemp was cultivated in the parts of old Himachal comprising Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Sirmaur and inhabitants of this land-locked village used to make baskets, ropes and slippers from hemp. Hemp seeds were used in traditional cooking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 80s, foreign visitors taught villagers in the Kullu district to extract the intoxicant resin or charas from the hemp plant.

Foreign drug mafia operated behind them and soon, scores of villages in Kullu started making a livelihood from charas extracted from the hemp or cannabis sativa plant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON