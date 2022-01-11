Himachal clocks record 1,200 Covid cases, highest since May 2021

Himachal Pradesh registered record 1,200 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,33,285 while the death toll mounted to 3,867 after two patients succumbed to the infection. This is also the highest single-day spike since May 2021 when the second wave was on its peak.

Kangra saw highest 363 infections. Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has emerged as a major hotspot where 66 students and staffers have been found positive. The university hostels have been declared containment zones. Another cluster is in McLeodganj where 50 people, including staffers of various Tibetan establishments, have contracted the infection.

Meanwhile, 159 cases have been reported from Solan, 137 from Hamirpur, 106 from Mandi, 100 from Sirmaur, 90 from Bilaspur, 81 from Una, 75 from Shimla, 50 from Kullu, 25 from Chamba, 13 from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases have jumped to 4,186 while recoveries reached 2,25,204 as only 157 patients recuperated in the state.

More curbs in Kangra as infections soar

Kangra administration on Monday announced stricter curbs, including fixing timings to close the shops on work days and complete shut down on Sundays.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal issued an order to this effect. Kangra, the most populous district in the state, is the worst-hit having reported 1,405 fresh cases in the New Year as on January 10 — nearly 1,000% rise compared to December last week when the district recorded 129 infections. The January tally has even surpassed the cumulative December tally of 453 cases.

As per the orders issued under the Disaster Management Act, the shops and markets in the district will close at 7pm. However, dhabas and eateries may remain open till 10pm.

Jindal said all chemist shops could remain open round the clock. Besides, all markets will observe a complete shutdown on Sundays till further orders. Community kitchens at religious places have been suspended as well.

The police and other officials concerned in Kangra have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the orders and initiate action against the violators under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Jai Ram says only 2% Covid patients in hospitals, directs focus on home isolation

Only two percent of the active Covid patients in Himachal Pradesh are currently in hospitals, while the rest 98 percent are in home quarantine, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday. Presiding over a virtual Covid review meet with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers from Shimla, he directed the officers to strengthen the home isolation network and provide immediate medical aid to such patients if required. The chief minister said a sharp increase has been reported in active cases during the past one week and currently there are 3,076 active cases in the state. As much as 98 percent of the patients are under home isolation, he added.

Thakur directed the officers to prepare ‘Home Isolation Kits’ so that it could be provided to the patients under treatment at homes.