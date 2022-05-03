Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; ₹280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries
Aiming to achieve “Mission Repeat”, which hasn’t happened in Himachal in since 1985, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attempted to woo beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes.
Addressing a social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur transferred ₹280 crore as three months’ pension to bank accounts of 6,35,375 beneficiaries. “We have increased the spending on social security pension from ₹400 crore to ₹1,300 crores in over four years,” he said.
There are more than 6.35 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension schemes and about one lakh more will be added as the government has reduced the age limit to 60.
Thakur said that the enhanced social security pensions for April, May and June have been directly transferred to accounts of beneficiaries. He said that from now, all beneficiaries will get their three-month pension directly in their accounts quarterly.
Chief Minister said that the decision of the state government was aimed at the welfare of senior citizens. He added that in the budget for the current financial year, the age limit for old age pension, irrespective of income limit, has been reduced to 60 years for all.
Seeking votes for the BJP in the assembly elections to be held in the state later this year, the chief minister said: “The government has given to you in abundance and with an open heart and I expect that you too will reciprocate openheartedly in the elections.”
Expressing hope that BJP will repeat the government in the state, the chief minister said the tradition of changing governments has been broken in the recent assembly elections held in four states. “We have retained power in UP, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur and will do in Himachal too,” he said.
‘Congress a sinking ship’
Later, interacting with media, the chief minister said that Congress is finished in the entire country and the people of Himachal will also reject it in the ensuing polls. Replying to a question on Pratibha Singh being appointed as PCC chief, Thakur said that it won’t make any difference.
“What is the logic behind appointing four working presidents in a small state like Himachal? In fact, they have been given posts without power,” he said.
On his government contemplating to bring uniform civil code in Himachal, Thakur said that its framework and legality was being examined. “We are serious on the issue and will implement uniform civil code in the state,” he said.
Launches various devp projects, announces college
Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹90 crores for Shahpur assembly segment.
Thakur also announced the opening of government college in Dharkandi area, fire brigade office at Shahpur and start of BBA and BCA classes at government college in Shahpur. He also announced the start of science classes at government senior secondary schools in Boh and Rajol and commerce classes in Gharoh schools.
He also paid his tributes to first chief minister and founder of Himachal Pradesh Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar on his death anniversary. The “Ashrya App” of the department of social justice and empowerment department was also launched.
-
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh returns to Shimla, gets raucous reception
Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh arrived in Shimla from Delhi on Monday to a rousing welcome from party workers and legislators. To mark her return, a roadshow was taken out from Parwanoo to Shimla, where her son and legislator Vikramaditya Singh was also present.
-
7 suspects arrested for taxi driver’s murder in Kullu
Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a 21-year-old taxi driver's murder in Kullu district last week. Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that an old enmity is the suspected to be the motive behind the killing of Yogesh at Barshaini village in the Manikaran area of the district last Wednesday when he was on his way to Pulga with three friends.
-
Ludhiana | Murder bid accused’s kin pelt police with stones
Kin of a man accused of murder bid pelted a police team with stones when they went to arrest The accused, Saka Mohammad in Bajigar Basti of Daad village on Sunday. The accused, Saka Mohammad, managed to flee the spot in the melee. Saka Mohammad's mother Nazira Mohammad, brother Rashid Mohammad, Rashid's wife Reshma and their aides have been booked for Sunday's incident. The accused are yet to be arrested.
-
Now, Congress bosses mull action against Sidhu for ‘anti-party’ acts
All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has recommended action against former state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu for his anti-party activities in the run-up to the assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. The talk of action against Sidhu coincided with his tweet welcoming political strategist Prashant Kishor's plans to float his own political outfit.
-
Ludhiana | Train delayed as labour unions block tracks for an hour
The Ludhiana-Bhiwani Express Special departed an hour late from the local railway station after the members of various labour unions blocked the tracks adjoining platform number 6 on Monday morning after a travel ticket examiner (TTE) penalised some passengers travelling without tickets. According to railway officials, around 5.30am, the TTE had found some passengers trying to board the train without a valid ticket and stopped them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics