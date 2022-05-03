Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; 280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries
Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; 280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Thakur said that the enhanced social security pensions for April, May and June have been directly transferred to accounts of beneficiaries
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (centre) during the social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra on Monday (HT Photo)
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (centre) during the social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra on Monday
Published on May 03, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByNaresh K Thakur, Dharamshala

Aiming to achieve “Mission Repeat”, which hasn’t happened in Himachal in since 1985, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attempted to woo beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes.

Addressing a social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur transferred 280 crore as three months’ pension to bank accounts of 6,35,375 beneficiaries. “We have increased the spending on social security pension from 400 crore to 1,300 crores in over four years,” he said.

There are more than 6.35 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension schemes and about one lakh more will be added as the government has reduced the age limit to 60.

Thakur said that the enhanced social security pensions for April, May and June have been directly transferred to accounts of beneficiaries. He said that from now, all beneficiaries will get their three-month pension directly in their accounts quarterly.

Chief Minister said that the decision of the state government was aimed at the welfare of senior citizens. He added that in the budget for the current financial year, the age limit for old age pension, irrespective of income limit, has been reduced to 60 years for all.

Seeking votes for the BJP in the assembly elections to be held in the state later this year, the chief minister said: “The government has given to you in abundance and with an open heart and I expect that you too will reciprocate openheartedly in the elections.”

Expressing hope that BJP will repeat the government in the state, the chief minister said the tradition of changing governments has been broken in the recent assembly elections held in four states. “We have retained power in UP, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur and will do in Himachal too,” he said.

‘Congress a sinking ship’

Later, interacting with media, the chief minister said that Congress is finished in the entire country and the people of Himachal will also reject it in the ensuing polls. Replying to a question on Pratibha Singh being appointed as PCC chief, Thakur said that it won’t make any difference.

“What is the logic behind appointing four working presidents in a small state like Himachal? In fact, they have been given posts without power,” he said.

On his government contemplating to bring uniform civil code in Himachal, Thakur said that its framework and legality was being examined. “We are serious on the issue and will implement uniform civil code in the state,” he said.

Launches various devp projects, announces college

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth 90 crores for Shahpur assembly segment.

Thakur also announced the opening of government college in Dharkandi area, fire brigade office at Shahpur and start of BBA and BCA classes at government college in Shahpur. He also announced the start of science classes at government senior secondary schools in Boh and Rajol and commerce classes in Gharoh schools.

He also paid his tributes to first chief minister and founder of Himachal Pradesh Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar on his death anniversary. The “Ashrya App” of the department of social justice and empowerment department was also launched.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
