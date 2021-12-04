Himachal CM directs speedy redress of working class’ issues

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said regular meetings of the service committees of various boards and corporations will be held for redressing issues of the working class.

He was presiding over a meeting with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).

He said the current government had increased the minimum wage of daily wagers from ₹210 to ₹300 per day and will also ensure that industrial units also provide adequate wages to their workers.

He said weekly offs were also being provided to daily wagers.

Applauding the work by ASHA and anganwari workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said it was due to their dedication that Himachal Pradesh emerged as the first state in the country to achieve 100% first dose vaccination and was also on the verge of completing full coverage of second dose.

He said the state government had enhanced the honorarium for ASHA workers by ₹1,750 during the last four years, adding that steps will be taken to stop exploitation of workers by the cement companies in the state.

Thakur said two years were lost due to the pandemic, but the state government ensured that workers did not suffer.

“The BMS played a constructive role in providing help to the needy during the pandemic. All genuine demands of the BMS will be considered sympathetically and steps will be taken for their early redress,” he added.

He assured that the state government will organise a meeting with the BMS before the Budget session next year, and directed the officers to immediately implement the announcements made by him in respect of various categories of employees.

Earlier, BMS president Madan Rana urged the chief minister to be considerate towards the demands of the labourers and working class. He also sought a permanent policy for ASHA workers, tailoring teachers and anganwari workers, and minimum wages for the mid-day meal workers.