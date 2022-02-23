Himachal CM discharged from AIIMS, returns to Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur returned to Shimla on Tuesday after being discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he was admitted for the last five days.

Thakur returned to the state capital a day before the budget session of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly starts on Wednesday. On his arrival at Annadale helipad, the CM was received by urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, state BJP president and MP Suresh Kashyap, chairman of MILKFED Nihal Chand Sharma, vice- chairperson of Saksham Gudiya Board, Roopa Sharma, and others.

Speaking to the media, Thakur said that he had gone for a routine check-up, but was advised by the doctors at AIIMS to stay after suffering high grade fever. Thakur was admitted to the AIIMS on February 18, hours after he had visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla following complaints of uneasiness the previous night.

Thakur expressed gratitude the doctors and nursing staff of AIIMS and people of the state who had been wishing for his speedy recovery.

Responding to a question on the ensuing budget session of the assembly, the chief minister said the government is fully geared up to face the opposition. “We will answer each question asked in the House and debates will be held on important matters,” he said.

The budget session is likely to generate much heat as the opposition is likely to corner the government over the issue of the Una illegal cracker factory blast in which six people were killed.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, who held the industry portfolio in the previous government and is the sitting MLA from Haroli, where the incident happened, has slammed the state government over various illegal activities going unabated in the state.

On the other hand, the chief minister said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap. The opposition will also raise the issue of Mandi hooch tragedy, in which seven people were killed after consuming spurious liquor.

The opposition and ruling party will also chalk out the floor strategy for the budget session in the respective legislative party meeting to be held late in the evening.