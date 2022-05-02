Himachal CM inaugurates 17 upgraded schools in Seraj

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday virtually inaugurated 17 upgraded schools in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district.

Primary schools in Surangi, Kau, Kandhi, Kothda and Majhan have been upgraded to middle schools; middle schools in Jhot, Shalagad, Bahwa, Raingalu, Kalhani and Narayanban to high schools and high schools in Dharotdhar, Mani, Seri-Batwara, Baghi-Bhanwas, Sudharani, Lambsafad and Chaplandidhar to senior secondary schools.

Addressing programmes organised at all the upgraded schools, the CM congratulated the people of the areas and said that this will solve the problem of commuting to schools and provide convenience to the students. He assured that additional buildings would be constructed in all the upgraded schools as per the requirement.

“Also, a provision has been made to install solar energy panel systems at 50 government colleges, 50 schools and 20 industrial training institutes in the budget for the financial year 2022-23,” he added.

The CM added that the state has made remarkable progress in the field of education and the government is providing financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections for higher studies in fields like medicine and engineering and for competitive examinations.

