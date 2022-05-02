Himachal CM inaugurates 17 upgraded schools in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday virtually inaugurated 17 upgraded schools in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district.
Primary schools in Surangi, Kau, Kandhi, Kothda and Majhan have been upgraded to middle schools; middle schools in Jhot, Shalagad, Bahwa, Raingalu, Kalhani and Narayanban to high schools and high schools in Dharotdhar, Mani, Seri-Batwara, Baghi-Bhanwas, Sudharani, Lambsafad and Chaplandidhar to senior secondary schools.
Addressing programmes organised at all the upgraded schools, the CM congratulated the people of the areas and said that this will solve the problem of commuting to schools and provide convenience to the students. He assured that additional buildings would be constructed in all the upgraded schools as per the requirement.
“Also, a provision has been made to install solar energy panel systems at 50 government colleges, 50 schools and 20 industrial training institutes in the budget for the financial year 2022-23,” he added.
The CM added that the state has made remarkable progress in the field of education and the government is providing financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections for higher studies in fields like medicine and engineering and for competitive examinations.
Shimla: 93 girls rescued as fire breaks out in forest near orphanage
As many as 93 girls were rescued after the fire from a nearby forest spread and surrounded the building of a government-run orphanage in the capitals town's peripheral Tuttikandi locality. Of the 93 children, 20 were below six-years-old. “The staff quickly removed the gas cylinder from the kitchen as there was danger that it may burst,” superintendent at the orphanage, Narmada Sharma said. The firefighters reached the spot and immediately called for ambulances to shift the children.
Himachal: BJP ups theante after AAP leader’spro-Khalistan tweets resurface
The Himachal BJP has stepped up the offensive against Aam Aadmi Party after its state social media chief Harpreet Singh Bedi's old pro-Khalistan tweets resurfaced and went viral on social media. The tweets were allegedly posted by Bedi from time to time since 2012. The account has been deleted after the row erupted.
‘Respiratory and cardiac ailments on the rise among youths’
Deaths due to respiratory illness and cardiac ailments are on the rise, particularly among youngsters, said Dr BP Singh at the 'Cardio Respicon Update-2022', a conference on respiratory illness held on Sunday. Head of Midland Hospital, Dr Singh said there has been increase in number of patients with respiratory illness. Such cases were less during Covid pandemic and they are again on the rise as patients are ignoring basic principles of keeping safe from such illness, he added.
Fake TTE nabbed from Prayagraj Junction
The Government Railway Police arrested a fake travelling ticket examiner (TTE) from Prayagraj Junction on Sunday. The was nabbed following a tip off, GRP officials said. SHO GRP Ram Mohan Rai said acting on a tip off, the GRP team carried out the raid and arrested a person posing as TTE. The accused identified as Kamla Pal of Ghazipur district was issuing fake tickets to passengers in return for cash.
Farmer held with suspected narcotics near border in Amritsar
Amritsar : The Border Security Force on Sunday apprehended a farmer with two packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 1.020 kg near the International Border in Amritsar. Troops were deployed on the Kissan security duty, while working ahead of Border Security Fence, when they noticed some suspicious activity of a farmer namely Dilbag Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan village in the area of Amritsar sector.
