Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates winter carnival in Manali

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a five-day national-level winter carnival by offering prayers at the Hadimba Temple in Manali and flagging off the carnival parade from the Circuit House, Manali. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects of ₹41 crore and also inaugurated the Swarnim Van Mahotsav.

He inaugurated the Bhekhli-Jindaud-Biasar road from Ramshila highway constructed at a cost of ₹16.93 crore, Mari-Gadherni-Shaleen road constructed at a cost of ₹3.97 crore, a bridge over Haripur nullah constructed at a cost of ₹1.78 crore, artificial rock climbing wall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering and Allied Sports Institute, Manali, and Manali Range Office constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh. He also inaugurated the Nature Park Beas-Bihal constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore and Swarnim Vatika Kothi constructed at a cost of ₹26 lakh.

Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone of the Hamta-Chikka Forest Inspection Road to be constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh, jeepable bridge over Khanaura Nullah to be constructed with an expenditure of ₹89 lakh and motorable bridge over the Beas river at Bahang to be constructed at a cost of Rs12 crore.

The CM also inaugurated a cultural programme at Manu Rangshala.

Later, while addressing the public meeting, the CM said that with the construction of new bridges and roads, various places would be developed as tourist places, which would boost tourism in the area. He said that the rock climbing wall would facilitate adventure sports enthusiasts and strengthen adventure tourism activities in Manali. The Beas Bihal Nature Park would provide a clean and beautiful natural environment to tourists, besides providing employment opportunities to the local people.

He said that keeping in view the importance of forests, the state government is laying emphasis on the expansion and strengthening of forest areas. As many as 4,38,12,000 saplings have been planted during various Van Mahotsav organised during four years in the state.

Jai Ram Thakur also observed the tableaux presented by Mahila Mandals, various departments and institutions on the occasion.

He announced ₹2.50 crore for the construction of bridge over Kathi Nullah, ₹1.22 crore for a bridge to be built in Grahan village, upgradation of Government High School, Jindaur, to senior secondary school and the upgradation of Government Middle School, Meha, to government high school.

He also honoured Anchal Thakur of Manali for winning a bronze medal in the International Skiing Competition held in Montenegro, Europe.