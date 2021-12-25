Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur’s tenure a failure: Congress

The Congress on Friday described chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s tenure as a complete “failure”.

“The government has failed to deliver up to the expectation of people,” said Naresh Chauhan, Congress chief spokesperson.

“The government has lost the trust of the people as they want a change now,” said Chauhan in a press conference.

He also flayed the BJP for spending a large amount of money on government functions across the state.

“The Prime Minister describes Himachal as his second home and we respect his sentiments and feelings, but chief minister Jai Ram Thakur should explain to the people what he got for the state,” said Chauhan, claiming that a majority of the promises that were made in the BJP’s vision document were incomplete.

He said Union minister for road transport and shipping Nitin Gadkari announced ₹60,000 crore for national highways in the state but there is nothing on the ground. He had promised to construct 59 highways, but there is nothing.

“To attract industries to the state, the first global investors’ meet was organised in the presence of the Prime Minister in 2019 in which investment MoUs worth ₹96,000 crore were signed. The government had announced that it will provide jobs to one lakh people but the reality is otherwise,” said Chauhan.