Himachal CM launches ‘Pragatisheel Himachal’ programme from Chamba

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh”, a state-level programme commemorating 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh from Chamba’s historic Chaugan Ground on the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair.

Addressing the people on the occasion, the chief minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.

“Himachal Pradesh in all these years has made unparalleled development and progress in all spheres and credit of this goes to every hardworking and honest people of the state,” said Thakur.

He said that despite all odds, the people of the state worked with utmost dedication and commitment to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive states in the country.

Tracing the development journey of the state, Thakur said in 1948, the per capita income of Himachal was only ₹240 which has shot up to ₹2,01,873, while GDP grew from ₹27 crore to ₹1,75,173 crore.

The literacy rate of the state went up to 83% from just 4.8% in 1948 and agricultural production rose from 954 MT to 1,500 MT.

Thakur said that being a hilly state, roads were truly lifelines of development. He said that there were only 228 km of roads in the state at the time of its formation and today the state has over 39,354 km roads. He said that the PMGSY started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity to far-off villages.

The CM said that the present state government has also completed over four and a half years in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all-round development of the state.

He said that the present government was spending over ₹1,300 crore annually on providing social security pensions to the needy as compared to only ₹400 crore spent by the previous state government. He said that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Ghrihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna have provided much-needed relief to the needy and poor.

He congratulated the people of the state in general and the people of Chamba district in particular for celebrating this historic Minjar fair with great enthusiasm, tradition and fervour for centuries.

He said the Minjar fair was a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. He said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme made special references to Chamba Minjar, Sayar fair and Jagra fair celebrated in the state.

