Himachal CM launches ‘Pragatisheel Himachal’ programme from Chamba
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh”, a state-level programme commemorating 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh from Chamba’s historic Chaugan Ground on the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair.
Addressing the people on the occasion, the chief minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.
“Himachal Pradesh in all these years has made unparalleled development and progress in all spheres and credit of this goes to every hardworking and honest people of the state,” said Thakur.
He said that despite all odds, the people of the state worked with utmost dedication and commitment to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive states in the country.
Tracing the development journey of the state, Thakur said in 1948, the per capita income of Himachal was only ₹240 which has shot up to ₹2,01,873, while GDP grew from ₹27 crore to ₹1,75,173 crore.
The literacy rate of the state went up to 83% from just 4.8% in 1948 and agricultural production rose from 954 MT to 1,500 MT.
Thakur said that being a hilly state, roads were truly lifelines of development. He said that there were only 228 km of roads in the state at the time of its formation and today the state has over 39,354 km roads. He said that the PMGSY started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity to far-off villages.
The CM said that the present state government has also completed over four and a half years in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all-round development of the state.
He said that the present government was spending over ₹1,300 crore annually on providing social security pensions to the needy as compared to only ₹400 crore spent by the previous state government. He said that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Ghrihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna have provided much-needed relief to the needy and poor.
He congratulated the people of the state in general and the people of Chamba district in particular for celebrating this historic Minjar fair with great enthusiasm, tradition and fervour for centuries.
He said the Minjar fair was a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. He said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme made special references to Chamba Minjar, Sayar fair and Jagra fair celebrated in the state.
-
Murder on PU campus: High court seeks fresh probe report from Chandigarh Police
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh probe report from the Chandigarh Police into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021. During the hearing, the police informed the court that Seema's a resident of Ludhiana, brother Deep, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency was produced at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, for narco analysis. However, he was declared unfit for it on account of his health conditions.
-
BJP betraying youth of Himachal: Congress leader Rajinder Singh Rana
In a stinging attack on the state government, Congress working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana accused the BJP regime of betraying the youth of the state by putting “jobs on sale”. Rana also slammed the BJP government at Centre and state over the issue of inflation. “However, the Centre and the state government were mum on the issue while common masses reel under unrelenting inflation,” he said.
-
45% solar panels at Mohali government schools yet to become functional
It's been around a year since rooftop solar panels were installed at government schools in Mohali district, but around 45% of these are yet to become functional. The reason: These cannot be connected with the power supply lines of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited due to pending electricity bills to the tune of around Rs 18 lakh. The panels were installed by the Punjab Energy Development Agency under the on-grid solar net metering project scheme.
-
Chandigarh records 52.4 mm rain, Sukhna floodgate opened 2nd time this month
After 52.4mm rain was recorded in the city on Sunday, the Sukhna floodgate had to be opened for the second time this month after the water-level rose close to the danger mark. As per UT engineering department officials, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake was opened around 3.10pm on Sunday. Last year, the Sukhna floodgate had to be opened five times, on August 9, August 14, September 21, September 23 and September 30.
-
From today, Chandigarh MC to up ante against regular waste sorting defaulters
After zeroing down on individual households giving non-segregated waste, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will now step up the drive against them, imposing fines and issuing challans from August 1. The MC, after a detailed survey of all localities in the city, has identified 514 households which are regular defaulters, and giving mix garbage without segregation, said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra. Of the total 514 households identified, 299 are located in sectors.
