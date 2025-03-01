Menu Explore
Himachal: Committed to ensuring transparency, says CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 01, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Asserting that the state government was committed to providing accountable and transparent governance to the people of the state, Sukhu asked departments to prepare for the transfer process.

The process of transferring officials who have been holding sensitive positions in various departments for a long time has once again begun, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating an event at Seri Manch, Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating an event at Seri Manch, Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Asserting that the state government was committed to providing accountable and transparent governance to the people of the state, Sukhu asked departments to prepare for the transfer process. Chairing a meeting at the secretariat, the CM said directed the industries department to include the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation in the auctioning process of mining leases. He also said that the state government would formulate new rules for utilising DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust) funds so that the money can be used for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.

Sukhu said that during the BJP government’s tenure two years ago, the state government’s revenue from mining was 240 crore which has now increased to 314 crore in the last financial year and is expected to reach 360 crore by the end of the current financial year.

He further stated that the state government was making efforts to promote green industries and is encouraging investments in tourism, hydropower, food processing, data storage and the dairy sector.

Follow Us On