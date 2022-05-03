Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh returns to Shimla, gets raucous reception

Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh arrived in Shimla from Delhi on Monday to a rousing welcome from party workers and legislators.

To mark her return, a roadshow was taken out from Parwanoo to Shimla, where her son and legislator Vikramaditya Singh was also present. Congress legislators Nand Lal, Mohan Lal Brakta, Sanjay Awasthi, Dhani Ram Shandil, and Lakhwinder Rana also attended the roadshow, while Congress candidate from Kasauli Vinod Sultanpuri and former Doon legislator Ram Kumar also greeted her.

This clearly indicates that the organisational rejig has elevated morals of the party, whose leaders and workers had been lying low after its dismal performance in the assembly elections in five states.

Pratibha expressed gratitude to the party’s central leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility and said that she will go all out to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

She also expressed hope that her appointment as the chief of the party’s state unit will ebb factionalism and called for unity. “One expects respect in the party and keeping that in mind, different leaders have been given important responsibilities,” said Pratibha. She also ruled out herself as the CM face in the upcoming assembly elections, stating that the decision will be taken by the elected legislators and final approval will be accorded by the party high-command.

Sixty-six-year-old Pratibha, the widow of former six-term chief minister Virbhadra Singh, will formally assume office on May 5 after a public meeting at Ambedkar Chowk. She wil also address a rally at Shimla’s Chaura Maidan locality.

“ Let me take charge of the office and we will bring everone together,” said told the media after reaching Shimla. “Nobody one can be compared to Virbhadra Singh and noone will be able to provide leadership like him. But, we shall walk in his footsteps and complete the remaining work in the state,” she said, adding that Himachal politics has no space for parties like AAP and their competition is only with BJP.

Notwithstanding the claims of the unity in the party, three -time legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will also hold a roadshow from Parwanoo to Shimla on May 4. Sukhu heads the party’s campaign committee. Pratibha, however, refused to comment when asked about Sukhu’s plans to hold a roadshow.

.Sukhu saw a sudden rise in stature in the state organisation after being appointed the chairman of the party’s campaign committee, a post held by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh for more than three-and-half decades.

