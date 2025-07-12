Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal: Congress MLA claims death threats to him, CM Sukhu from SFJ

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The Gagret MLA told police that the threat was received at 7.48 pm on Thursday in the name of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the group spearheading the Khalistan Referendum

Congress MLA from Gagret assembly constituency Rakesh Kalia filed a police complaint on Friday alleging a threatening phone call, targeting both him and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Police have registered a case under Sections 152 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway. (HT)
Police have registered a case under Sections 152 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway. (HT)

The Gagret MLA told police that the threat was received at 7.48 pm on Thursday in the name of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the group spearheading the Khalistan Referendum.

According to police officials, the call was made to Kalia’s personal phone. The caller identified himself as the head of SFJ and issued threats, claiming that Himachal Pradesh would become Khalistan. He also threatened to kill the MLA and the chief minister.

Police have registered a case under Sections 152 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Congress MLA claims death threats to him, CM Sukhu from SFJ
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On