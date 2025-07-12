Himachal: Congress MLA claims death threats to him, CM Sukhu from SFJ

Congress MLA from Gagret assembly constituency Rakesh Kalia filed a police complaint on Friday alleging a threatening phone call, targeting both him and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Police have registered a case under Sections 152 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway. (HT)

The Gagret MLA told police that the threat was received at 7.48 pm on Thursday in the name of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the group spearheading the Khalistan Referendum.

According to police officials, the call was made to Kalia’s personal phone. The caller identified himself as the head of SFJ and issued threats, claiming that Himachal Pradesh would become Khalistan. He also threatened to kill the MLA and the chief minister.

Police have registered a case under Sections 152 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.