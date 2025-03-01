Himachal: Congress not paralysed, needs strengthening, says Patil

The Congress party is not paralysed, it just needs strengthening, said Rajani Patil, newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for party affairs in Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla on Friday. She was holding a meeting of Congress leaders in which she sought feedback regarding the new organisation of the party in state. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomes state Congress in-charge Rajani Patel at the party office in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“Congress is in a strong position in the state,” she said. Patil said a new party organisation would be formed soon and announcement with regards to all the party officials, block and district executive would be made soon.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) was dissolved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 6 along with the district and block units with immediate effect. Only HPCC president Pratibha Singh was allowed to continued whose three-year term will end in April 2025.

Agriculture minister Chander Kumar had last month said that the Congress organisation in the state was paralysed. Patil said, “The Congress government has been formed in Himachal in adverse circumstances. The organisation just needs to be strengthened.”

She said that she would prepare a report after talking to Congress members and would submit it to the party high command. After this, a new organisation would be set up soon, she added.

She also met chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the state party office in Shimla. Discussions were held over various party-related matters.