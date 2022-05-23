Himachal constable paper leak: Aspirants got solved paper 3 to 4 days before exam
Photocopies of the solved question paper of the leaked Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination were delivered to candidates residing in Mandi, Kullu, Solan and Bilaspur around three-four days before the screening test.
One of the main accused in the paper leak case, Manoj Thakur of Mandi, said the photocopies reached the candidates who had paid for the question paper on March 23 and 24. Thakur, who was also involved in the 2009 combined pre-medical test (CPMT) paper leak, had coordinated with the agents, who delivered the photocopies to the candidates.
An official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Chandergupt, a Nepalese man, had delivered the photocopies to Manoj on March 23 in Mandi. They were distributed to candidates residing in Mandi, Solan, Kullu and Bilaspur. Initially, Chandergupt had asked Thakur to come to Zirakpur to receive the delivery but he refused. The gang coordinated with each other through WhatsApp calls.”
Thakur had disposed of three mobile phones after news of the paper leak broke. The phones have been recovered and sent for data analysis. “It was a well-oiled network. Each person was assigned a specific task be it solving the question paper or delivering soft copies and photocopies, collecting payments in cash and delivering them to the main accused.”
The mastermind of the paper leak is still at large. Nearly, 75,000 candidates had appeared in the written examination, and the leaked paper was sold to around 2,000 candidates. The accused charged ₹5-8 lakhs per candidate for the question paper.
Recruitment Rules revised in 2021
The state’s home department had notified the revised Himachal Pradesh Police Department Recruitment (Recruitment of Constable Rules) in 2021, providing for the constitution of Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment Board and starting the online process for inviting applications.
The board comprised additional director general of police (armed police and training), all inspectors generals (IGs range, welfare and administration) and deputy inspectors general (DIGs, range).
The Board was entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the recruitment process. At district level, the recruitment committee was headed by range IG/DIG. It comprised one commandant of the state police battalion nominated by the DIG or superintendents of police (SPs) of the concerned districts and one medical officer nominated by the chief medical officer.
Himachal aims to double wool production in 5 years
Himachal Pradesh has imported 240 Merino sheep for the genetic improvement of indigenous species under its ₹8.5-crore community-based structured breeding programme, animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said on Sunday. A total of 1,482 metric tonnes of wool was produced in the state last year. The state has 7, 91,345 sheep which produce coarse carpet-quality wool. Himachal is the sixth largest producer of wool in the country, contributing 4% of the total production.
Boy, 6, dies after falling into borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a 100-foot-deep borewell at Khyala Bulanda village here on Sunday. Son of a migrant labourer, Rithik Roshan, fell into the borewell around 9 am and was taken out at 6.30pm. Rithik's death is a is a stark reminder of a similar shocking incident two years ago in Sangrur district where two-year-old Fatehvir Singh had died after he fell into a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell.
Authorities not in action mode as polluted water flows into Rajasthan, Punjab channels from Harike barrage
No immediate measures have been initiated by the authorities to check the stinking brackish blushing water flowing from the Harike barrage near here into Rajasthan and Ferozepur feeder canals even after over a decade of the polluted water making its way to agricultural fields and homes, resulting in crop losses and health problems among residents of Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan that receive the water supplied by it.
Truck driver beaten to death; three youths booked for murder
A truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by three youths on Sunday after the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala's vehicle grazed their car in Faridkot city. SHO Sandeep Singh said that the investigation has found that the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala, was beaten to death by the accused after a small accident at 9:30 pm on Sunday when he was on his way to Faridkot city from Sangrur to deliver packages.
Stop befooling farmers on moong procurement: SAD to CM Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to befool the farmers with announcements that their moong crop would be procured when the Centre has only agreed to buy 4,585 tonnes of the pulse, amounting to only 10-15% of the anticipated production. In a statement here, SAD kisan wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said Punjab was set to produce 4.75 lakh tonnes of moong.
