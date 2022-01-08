Himachal: Covid norms go for toss at CM’s Bilaspur meeting

A day after government announced slews of restrictions to contain the surging Covid-19 cases, VIPs and public paid scant regards to safety protocols during a public meeting at Bilaspur.

The largely attended public meeting was addressed by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who a day earlier had been urging people to adhere to the Covid norms.

There was almost no social distancing while most of the people, including some political leaders, were seen without masks.

This was after the repeated warnings given by the Centre that situation may go worse if proper steps are not taken.

Meanwhile, Jai Ram inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 26 development projects worth about ₹ 210 crore at Kandraur.

The major projects he inaugurated included ₹64.66-crore source level augmentation of various waters supply schemes from Koldam; ₹70-lakh office building of HPSEB subdivision-II at Nihal; ₹ 4.26-crore 144 metre girder bridge over Seer khad at Mityal; and ₹11.83-crore Markanday Temple precinct and visitors’ facilities complex at Makri-Markand.

The CM also laid foundation stones of veterinary dispensary in Hawan and more than half a dozen source augmentation water supply schemes and irrigation schemes.

Later, while addressing a public meeting at senior secondary school in Kandraur, the chief minister announced opening of Jal Shakti subdivision at Kuthera, and opening of sub-tehsil at Harlog. He also announced increasing bed capacity of civil hospital in Bilaspur from 270 to 300 beds.

Jai Ram also announced that water sports and other tourism development activities would be started in Govindsagar lake under an ADB project to attract tourists.

He said that National BJP president JP Nadda has represented Bilaspur for several years and it was indeed a matter of pride for every citizen of the district and the state.

He said that Bilaspur has emerged as a pioneer district in the state due to setting up of AIIMS.

He said that the credit of this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda. He said that this premier institution would be dedicated to the state by the Prime Minister probably during the month of June this year.

Accusing the previous Congress government of the ‘financial mess’ in the state, the chief minister said that the present HP government inherited financial burden of about ₹50,000 crore from the previous regime.

He said that despite the pandemic, the present state government took numerous steps to strengthen the economy of Himachal. He said that Congress leaders did nothing in this crisis and even tried to politicise this sensitive issue.

Jai Ram said that the four years of the present government were dedicated towards the development of the state with special focus on upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.