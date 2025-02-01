Himachal doesn’t need more IAS, IPS officers, says CM

The Himachal government has decided to reduce the cadre strength of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) as well as the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while interacting with mediapersons in Solan on Friday, said, “With a population of approximately 70 lakh, Himachal Pradesh does not require 153 IAS officers. Consequently, the state government has decided against inducting new IAS and IPS officers into the state cadre. The government aims to reduce the number of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.” Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an event in Solan on Friday. (HT photo)

The HP government, in response to a letter sent by the Centre, has refused to take IAS-IPS for the 2025 batch. After discussion with chief minister Sukhu, the personnel department has sent a reply to the Centre.

It is not first time when the state government has decided against inducting IAS and IPS officers. Former chief minister Shanta Kumar had also refused to take newly recruited IAS-IPS officers but he had to reverse his decision reportedly under pressure from the bureaucracy.

The CM stressed that the government seeks to bring meaningful improvements to governance by minimising administrative excess and ensuring a more efficient and people-centric administration.

He also said that Himachal lacks a single international-standard airport and the entire cost of its construction should be borne by the central government. Additionally, the Centre should also fully fund the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines, he said.

In a reply to a question, Sukhu highlighted the poor condition of the Solan-Parwanoo four-lane highway, attributing the issue to “flawed” design. He said that he has already discussed this matter with Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and has requested a re-design and re-alignment of the highway to improve its condition.