Himachal: Downpour likely in 10 districts, 238 roads shut

The meteorological (MeT) department has issued a red alert for Sunday under which very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts. Besides, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy showers has been issued for isolated places over Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla and Kullu districts. As many as 74 people have died while 37 are missing in rain-related incidents since June 20 across Himachal Pradesh. Besides, 238 roads are still shut. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri jumps over a water stream during his visit to a village in Mandi on Saturday. (ANI)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while interacting with mediapersons, said the state government is on alert to tackle any situation. “The situation in disaster-hit areas of Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi district caused by torrential rains was rapidly returning to normalcy. The state government will provide ₹5,000 per month as rent to the families whose houses were damaged in the disaster,” said the chief minister. He urged the people of Seraj area whose houses are safe to give their additional accommodation to the affected families on rent.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri has said that for the people in Seraj area, which has been completely cut off due to floods and landslides, travel and goods transportation by ropeway will be completely free for the next 7 to 10 days. Visiting the affected areas in Mandi, he said, “The ropeway has emerged as the only lifeline here.”

He said the ₹121-crore drinking water scheme in Seraj area has suffered damage that is estimated to be between ₹75 crore to ₹100 crore in Mandi district and more than ₹300 crore in the entire state. The jal shakti department has been allowed to start the work immediately by adopting offline tender process, so that there is no delay in restoration work. In case of non-availability of pipes, permission has also been given to purchase at local level.

He informed that both the chief engineers would be stationed in Seraj to monitor the restoration work while four executive engineers were specially deputed from Shimla. The public works department has also been instructed to invite offline tenders for road restoration.

He also informed that the teams of army, administration, NDRF and SDRF are engaged in relief and rescue work in the area.

BRO’s help to be taken, says oppn leader

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, while talking to mediapersons in Thunag, said that even after five days, the main roads have not been restored yet. “We will also take help from the Border Roads Organization to restore the main roads,” said Thakur. The BJP said it has constituted a team to take stock of loss of life and property in three assembly constituencies of Nachan, Siraj and Karsog due to heavy rains as well as rehabilitation work.

Party’s state president Dr Rajiv Bindal he would visit Siraj assembly constituency, accompanied by state vice president and former minister Govind Thakur, MLA Inder Singh Gandhi and others. Nachan assembly constituency will be visited by BJP’s senior leader and MLA Randhir Sharma, MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Jamwal will and Karsog assembly constituency will see a visit by former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, state general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma, MLA and state spokesperson Balbir Verma and MLA Lokendra Kumar.

MLA Vinod Kumar will be present with the team in Nachan, MLA Deepraj Kapoor and district president Hiralal will be present with the Karsog team.

Kangana to visit Mandi soon

After facing backlash for her absence from Mandi constituency, BJP MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut is finally on her way to visit the affected areas that saw cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides recently. As many as 14 people have died while search is on for missing 31 as 10 cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Mandi district causing massive destruction on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician said, “I am on my way to Himachal Pradesh. I will be visiting the affected areas soon. Please be rest assured I stand with Himachal Pradesh in every situation.”

The post came a day after the ruling Congress took a dig at the BJP over Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut’s comment that she has not visited cloudburst affected areas of Mandi on the “advice” of her party’s leader Jai Ram Thakur.

Union health minister JP Nadda, when asked about Kangana’s absence, said, “There was no communication gap between the Centre and the state BJP leadership.”