Himachal: Drug addict kills self after axing sister-in-law to death in Rohru

A 24-year-old drug addict, who allegedly axed his sister-in-law to death, was found hanging at Malkhun village of Rohru subdivision in Shimla district, police said on Monday.

The police discovered the body the accused hanging from a tree in the nearby forest.

He was on the run since Sunday. Rohru deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chaman Lal said the accused had bludgeoned his sister-in-law Priya, 25, on Sunday afternoon while she was working in her orchard.

She died on the spot while the accused fled from there, he added.

The police had booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a manhunt was launched to arrest him.

His body was found hanging from a tree in on Monday morning. Prima facie, the accused committed the suicide, said the DSP, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

He said cops have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigations are on.

