Himachal education minister Govind Thakur, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap test positive for Covid

Himachal Pradesh education minister Govind Singh Thakur and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Suresh Kashyap were among the record 1,975 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

With this, Himachal’s total case tally has reached 2,40,330. This was also the highest single-day spike in the state. Earlier, the highest single-day tally was on Wednesday when the state recorded 1,804 cases. The death toll mounted to 3,872 after one patient died due to the infection.

“I was not feeling well for the past two days and had isolated myself. I have tested positive for Covid-19. Apart from mild symptoms, my health is fine. Those who met me are requested to monitor their health and undergo the test,” the education minister wrote on his Facebook page.

State party president Kashyap also shared news of being tested positive on social media. “After initial symptoms, I got myself tested for Covid-19, which is positive. I am in self-isolation and strictly following the doctor’s advice,” he wrote.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over his cabinet colleague and state party chief testing positive for the virus and prayed for their speedy recovery. He also prayed for speedy recovery of co-in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Sanjay Tondon, who also has been tested positive.

Meanwhile, the highest 584 cases were reported from Shimla followed by 387 from Solan. As many as 220 cases were reported from Kangra, 210 from Una, 169 from Sirmaur, 143 from Mandi, 83 from Chamba, 71 from Bilaspur, 45 from Kullu, 41 from Hamirpur and 22 from Kinnaur. No case was reported from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases have shot up to 9,529 while the recoveries reached 2,26,892 after 558 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district as its case tally reached 55,077 followed by 33,013 cases in Mandi and 29,656 in Shimla.