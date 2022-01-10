Himachal: Eight killed in weather-related accidents

Eight people were killed in weather-related incidents in Himachal on Monday.

Director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said in Chamba, a woman died after being buried under the debris. Banti Devi, 77, was a resident of Bannu village. Two persons were killed in Mandi and Kullu districts.

Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into gorge in Kupvi area of Chopal in Shimla on Monday. The deceased are yet to be identified. Chopal DSP Raj Kumar said four people died on the spot while the fifth succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital.

Prima facie, the car skidded on the ice. A five-year-old child was among the dead, the DSP said.

Meanwhile, normal life remained disrupted in the state due to overnight snowfall and rains. Bharmour in Chamba and Shimla’s Khadrala got 60.9cm snowfall, Gondhla in Lahaul and Spiti experienced 40cm snow and tourist resort of Manali got 37cm snow.

Shimla town received 30cm snow, Keylong 24cm and Kufri 20cm while Kalpa got 9cm snow. Dharampur in Solan was the wettest place with 73mm rainfall, while Solan town got 71mm rain.

A total of 774 roads, including three national highways, were blocked due to snow. Maximum 260 roads are closed in Shimla followed by 170 in Lahaul-Spiti and 139 in Kullu. As many as 249 water supply schemes have been affected, mostly in Chamba, while remote areas have plunged into dark due to damage to transformers.

Four kutcha houses have also been damaged.

Shimla town is struggling to return to normalcy. Essential supplies have been hit in the town as the roads were blocked. Shimla DC Aditya Negi, however, said all main roads were opened for traffic by the evening.

The meteorological department has forecast scattered rains on Monday and Tuesday. Skies are likely to get clear from January 12.

More than 4,000 electricity transformers damaged

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) is making full efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers, its spokesperson Anurag Prashar said on Monday.

He said the electrical infrastructure has been hit badly as transmission lines have been broken, snapping the power supply. He said that the electricity board is working on a war-footing to repair the transmission lines and restore the power supply. He said the transformers which were damaged due to snowfall on Saturday have been restored.

The HPSEBL said that additional chief secretary (power) RD Dhiman was monitoring the restoration works while managing director Pankaj Dadwal was also in the field.

Prashar said that during the snowfall over past one week, 4,669 power transformers were damaged of which, 2,854 have been restored and the work of restoration of remaining is going on continuously.