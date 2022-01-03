Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal: Excise and Taxation Department collected 342 crore under GST in December

Published on Jan 03, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Excise and Taxation Department has collected 342 crore under the GST in December. The GST collections in the current financial year up to December 2021 stands at 3,157.26 crore vis-a-vis 2370.45 crore during the same period of the last financial year which is 33 % more than the last financial year.

A spokesperson of the department said a number of initiatives of the department include capacity building of tax officers, nudging non-filers after the last date of filing of returns, performance monitoring of field functionaries, verification of e-way bills and input tax credit are some of the factors which have led to the improvement in collections.

The spokesperson said the department plans to organise a tax haat programme in the near future to further improve the performance by way of voluntary compliance.

