Himachal: Excise and Taxation Department collected 342 crore under GST in December

The Excise and Taxation Department has collected ₹342 crore under the GST in December. The GST collections in the current financial year up to December 2021 stands at ₹3,157.26 crore vis-a-vis ₹2370.45 crore during the same period of the last financial year which is 33 % more than the last financial year.

A spokesperson of the department said a number of initiatives of the department include capacity building of tax officers, nudging non-filers after the last date of filing of returns, performance monitoring of field functionaries, verification of e-way bills and input tax credit are some of the factors which have led to the improvement in collections.

The spokesperson said the department plans to organise a tax haat programme in the near future to further improve the performance by way of voluntary compliance.