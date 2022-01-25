Himachal extends Covid curbs till January 31; Solan reports highest cases

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday extended the Covid curbs till January 31 besides imposing more restrictions for Statehood Day and Republic Day events.

Order to this effect was issued by chief secretary-cum-chairman of State Executive Committee (SEC) Ram Subhag Singh.

For Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day and Republic Day-related programmes scheduled in the districts, the limit for gatherings in open space is allowed up to 50% of the capacity ensuring strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols and Covid-appropriate behaviour, states the order.

In a bid to curb the virus spread, the state government had shut all the educational institutions except medical and nursing colleges on January 8. All the offices of government departments, PSUs, local bodies, autonomous bodies, including the state secretariat, are working five days a week and functioning with 50% staff capacity.

50% increase in new infections over a week

Himachal Pradesh saw a 50% rise in new Covid-19 infections over the last week while the fatalities recorded a five-fold increase.

As per the health department data, the state recorded 16,956 new infections in the week from January 16 to January 23 — the highest tally since May 2021 when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

As many as 42 people died of the infection during this period. In the previous week (January 9-15) the state logged 11,280 cases and only nine deaths.

The positivity rate has climbed to 20% from just 1% in the last week of December 2021, when the third wave hit the state. As many as 84,625 samples were tested in the state.

Solan was the worst-hit district last week recording 2,726 fresh infections. Kangra, the most populous district, recorded 2,695 cases while Shimla logged 2,647 cases and Mandi 2,103 cases.

Sirmaur (1,597), Hamirpur (1,338) and Una (1,215) were other districts to record more than 1,000 cases. Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest 46 cases.

Among the 42 fatalities, highest 14 were reported in Kangra, eight in Shimla, six in Una, five in Mandi, three each in Chamba and Solan, two in Sirmaur and one in Hamirpur.

11 more die of Covid in Himachal

Dharamshala The Covid deaths in Himachal mounted to 3,927 on Monday after 11 more patients succumbed to the virus, highest since November, 2021.

Five fatalities were reported from Shimla, two each from Solan and Mandi and one each from Hamirpur and Kangra.

With 1,766 fresh infections, the state’s total case tally has reached 2,62,087. Highest 269 cases were reported from Solan, 255 from Shimla, 252 from Kangra and 251 from Mandi, 183 from Una, 139 from Bilaspur, 105 from Hmairpur and 102 from Sirmaur, 92 from Kullu, 72 from Kinnaur, 29 from Chamba and 17 from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases have come down to 15,541 after 3,035 people recuperated while the total recoveries have reached 2,42,589.

Kangra is the worst hit district with its case tally reached 58,515 followed by Mandi with 35,720 cases and Shimla with 33,058 cases.