Himachal: Former Dharamshala mayor booked for cheating

Himachal Pradesh state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau on Tuesday booked former Dharamshala mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Jaggi is a state secretary of the Congress and also a sitting councillor of MC.

The bureau has also booked Mahesh Dutt Sharma, the then executive officer of Dharamshala MC, for cheating, criminal conspiracy and under the Prevention of Corruption Act for causing wrongful loss to the exchequer.

Additional SP (vigilance) Balbir Singh Jaswal said that the councillors of Dharamshala MC had lodged a complaint alleging that Jaggi had taken a building of the civic body on lease for ₹20,111 per month, whereas he was receiving rent in lakhs.

Jaswal said that on inquiry, it was found that the building in question was initially constructed as a rest house for employees. In 2005, this under-construction building was leased out to Jaggi without mentioning the security amount and rent in the tender notice, he added.

In the initial resolution passed by the House, a security amounting ₹30 lakh was fixed besides a monthly rent of ₹30, 000 with the lease period of 25 years. It was revealed that then executive officer bent rules for the auction of this building to ‘benefit’ Jaggi.

Jaswal said after the building was handed over to Jaggi, the then executive officer without prior approval of the house authorised him to mortgage the building with any bank for loan purpose up to the lease period and also issued a NOC for the same.

“Up to March 2019, Jaggi had collected over ₹ 1.6 crore as rent by mortgaging and subletting the building while he himself paid only ₹18.38 lakh to the civic body,” said the vigilance officer.

After approval from vigilance headquarters, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against Jaggi and Mahesh Dutt Sharma. Also, Sharma has been booked under section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, Jaggi said that the case was politically motivated and he had all documents to prove his innocence. He said even a court had ruled in his favour in a case related to the same building in 2008.