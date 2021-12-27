Himachal fought pandemic, kept pace with progress: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Himachal Pradesh for its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic while ensuring that pace of development remains unaffected.

Also read: Chandigarh MC elections: Hung House as AAP wins 14 seats, BJP 12

He was addressing a public meeting to mark the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government’s four years in office after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of four hydro-electric projects. “Today, the Himachal Pradesh government has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against Covid-19 and simultaneously made sure that development works don’t stop,” Modi said.

Striking an emotional chord, he said he has an emotional relation with Himachal as the land and its mountains have played a key role in giving a direction to his life.

Modi said the presence of such a large number of people despite the bone-chilling cold reflects that Himachal has excelled in every sphere in the last four years.

Earlier, he inaugurated the 111MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Electric Project (HEP) constructed with an outlay of ₹2081.60 and laid the foundation stones of the Renukaji Dam Project ( ₹6,946 crore), 210MW Luhri Stage-I ( ₹1,811 crore) and 66MW Dhaulasidh Power Project ( ₹688 crores). He also presided over the second groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth ₹28,197 crore.

Ease of living govt’s priority

Asserting that ease of living was the priority of his government, Modi said electricity has to play a key role in achieving this objective. “Our ease of living model is helping in environment conservation and the new hydropower projects, of which inauguration or foundation stones were laid today, is one step forward towards a climate-friendly new India,” said Modi.

“The whole world is praising India for how our country is accelerating development, while saving the environment by making full use of every resource of renewable energy,” the PM said.

He said India has achieved 40% installed electricity from non-fossil resources which was set for 2030 and reflects the rapid pace India was working in this direction.

Modi said the government is alert about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic. “Along with the nationwide campaign against single-use plastic, our government is also working on plastic waste management,” he said, urging tourists to help keep Himachal clean and plastic-free.

Two models of development

In a dig at the opposition, Modi said there were two models of governance in the country. “One is ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas’ and the other is ‘Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth and parivar ka vikas’.

Working on the first model, the Himachal government not only implemented welfare schemes but also expanded Centre-sponsored schemes, he said.

The Prime Minister said that working on this model, Himachal Pradesh had outperformed other states in vaccination against Covid of its adult population.

He said the other model is about only self-interests and vote-bank and “This could be checked from vaccination data of the states where they are running a government.” He said the proponents of the second model made Himachal wait for decades. That is why, Atal Tunnel was delayed and completed by us. Similarly, Renuka Dam was also delayed for three decades, he said.

Industrial development potential

Modi said Himachal has vast potential for industrial development and the government is focusing on food processing, farming, pharma sector and tourism sectors.

“The government is promoting the food sector, while lakhs of Himachal farmers have already adopted chemical-free natural farming,” he said, urging farmers from other states to emulate their Himachal brethren. He said if India is today called the Pharmacy of the World, Himachal was force behind it.

Stating that tourism and pilgrimage are inter-connected, Modi said Himachal has potential in this sector which will be given a fillip by the double engine government in the state and Centre as the speed of development projects and the implementation of different schemes have got a momentum.

Modi said that his government has announced Covid-19 vaccination for 15 to 18-year-olds from January 3, 2022, and “precaution dose” for healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbidities from January 10. “I am confident that Himachal Pradesh will lead in achieving vaccination coverage,” he added.

Touch of tradition

In the chilly December air, Modi wore a traditional Himachali cap with multi-coloured embroidery, along with a matching shawl, which added colour to the Prime Minister’s white-and-grey outfit, with its orange, pink and green embroidery, crafted in beautiful, ethnic designs.