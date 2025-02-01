Himachal: Glanders detected in Mandi village, equine movement restricted

After a mule tested positive for the deadly glanders disease in Himachal’s Mandi, the animal husbandry department has issued an advisory restricting the movement of equine animals in Samon village. Recently, a sample taken from a mule in the village tested positive at the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), Hisar, prompting the department to issue an advisory and initiate sample collection for screening the equine population in the area. Glanders is a contagious, short or long-term, disease that is usually fatal for the horse family. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Glanders is a contagious, short or long-term, disease that is usually fatal for the horse family. It is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia mallei. The disease is characterised by the development of ulcerating growths that are most commonly found in the upper respiratory tract, lungs and skin. Glanders has been a notifiable disease in India since 1899 by an Act of Parliament.

Restrictions have been imposed on the movement of equines in and out of the area. Mandi animal husbandry deputy director Mukesh Mahajan said this was the single case detected during a random sero-surveillance being undertaken by the department on regular basis. “It is a notified disease in India and there is no need to panic. We are following all the given protocols and instructions that have been given for sample collection from equines for screening. We have also issued an advisory that the movement of the horses from the village should be restricted,” he said.

Officials said 100% equids in the 0-5 km area will be screened. After the first sample collection (within three weeks of the incidence), the screening will be repeated twice within the next two months. Also, 25% equids will be screened beyond the notified area of up to 25 km (5-25 km) twice within three months. The samples collected will be sent to the NRCE, Hisar.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the most common source of glanders infection is ingestion of contaminated food or water. Contaminated aerosols (produced by coughing and sneezing) and contaminated fomites brought to the animals via grooming equipment and tack may also be a source of infection.

The disease causes nodules and ulcerations in the respiratory tract and lungs in animals. A skin form, known as ‘farcy’, also occurs. An acute form of the disease occurs most frequently in donkeys and mules, with high fever and respiratory signs.