Himachal government shielding liquor mafia: Mukesh Agnihotri

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that the government was sheltering the liquor mafia. He claimed that instead of ascertaining the reality that led to the death of seven persons who consumed spurious liquor, the government was politicking over the issue. He said in spite of political affiliations to any party, the government should take strict action against the guilty.

“Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, action should be taken against the mafia, be it of any political party,” he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He alleged that in four years, liquor shops have opened on streets, illegal liquor business has spread and door-to-door delivery of liquor has started. “This is the failure of the Jai Ram government,” he said.