Himachal government transfers 13 IAS, nine HPAS officers

Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and nine Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Four HPAS officers have also been given additional charge.

The 2006-batch IAS officer, Priyatu Mandal, has been shifted as secretary (rural development and panchayati raj) relieving Devesh Kumar.

Pradeep Kumar Thakur goes as director, department of empowerment of SCs, OBCs, minorities and specially abled. He will also hold the additional charge of MD, minorities finance and development corporation, relieving Hem Raj Bairwa.

Anurag Chander has been shifted as Dharamshala MC commissioner and will also hold the additional charge of CEO-cum-MD, Dharamshala Smart City Limited.

Amit Kumar has been shifted as director, personnel and finance, HP Power Corporation Ltd, relieving Mukesh Repaswal, while Jatin Lal goes as MD, HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam. He will also hold the additional charge of MD, HP handicrafts and handloom corporation, relieving Rahul Kumar.

Gandharva Rathore goes as settlement officer, Kangra, relieving Vinod Kumar, while Theog sub-divisional officer (SDO) (civil) Saurabh Jassal replaces her as Kangra ADC.

Nidhi Patel would be the Bilaspur ADC and Mahendra Pal Gurjar will be the ADC of Mandi.

Divyanshu Singal would be the Nalagarh SDO and Om Kant Thakur will go as the new SDO of Karsog. Posting orders of Surender Kumar (HPAS) will be issued separately.

Abhishek Kumar Garg goes as SDO (civil), Bilaspur, and Gursimar Singh as the SDO of Nurpur.

HPAS officer Ghanshyam Chand has been shifted as director, elementary education, and Virender Sharma as secretary, state food commission, relieving Yogesh Chauhan.

Major Vishal Sharma (retd) has been shifted as additional director, medical education and research, relieving Isha of this additional charge, while Vivek Mahajan goes as the executive director of the HRTC.

Anil Kumar Bhardwaj has been transferred as assistant commissioner (protocol), Parwanoo, relieving Kavita Thakur of this additional charge, and Rameshwar Dass as the assistant settlement officer, Arki.

Krishan Kumar Sharma goes as SDO (civil), Jogindernagar, and Aprajita Chandel as SDO (civil) Nadaun. Posting orders of Vijay Kumar will be issued separately.

Gunjeet Singh Cheema goes to Paonta Sahib as SDO, while Hemis Negi has been given the additional charge of secretary, state transport authority-cum-additional commissioner, transport.

Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj has been given the additional charge of SSA and RMSA, while Varinder Sharma will hold additional charge of SDO (civil) Una, and Manoj Kumar will be joint commissioner of Mandi MC.